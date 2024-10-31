Sections
Local NewsOctober 31, 2024

NAIA schedule change has ripple effect: Lewiston and Clarkston high schools move graduation ceremonies

World Series at Lewiston could be a day longer, which causes Lewiston and Clarkston high schools to move their graduation ceremonies

Matt Baney
A graduate is congratulated after receiving his diploma at the Clarkston High School 2023 graduation ceremony at the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center.
A graduate is congratulated after receiving his diploma at the Clarkston High School 2023 graduation ceremony at the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center.August Frank/Tribune
Students throw their caps into the air to celebrate graduating high school during Lewiston High School�s commencement ceremony at the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center in Lewiston in 2023.
Students throw their caps into the air to celebrate graduating high school during Lewiston High School�s commencement ceremony at the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center in Lewiston in 2023.Jordan Opp/Tribune
story image illustation

The Avista NAIA World Series at Lewiston will potentially be a day longer this coming spring thanks to a change to the bracket.

The adjustment to the baseball tournament has compelled Lewiston and Clarkston high schools to move their graduation ceremonies from their traditional date. The schools provided details about those changes Wednesday.

The next World Series is planned for May 23-31, 2025, at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field. It will still begin on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, but the final “if necessary” game of the tournament would be played Saturday, May 31. Since the Series returned to Lewiston in 2000, the last game has always been played on a Thursday or Friday.

The new bracket is a bit less front-loaded. Four games are still scheduled for the opening day May 23, but only three contests are planned on both May 24 and 26 (there had normally been four games on each of those days).

The bracket then shows three games on May 27, two on May 28, two on May 29 and a possible championship game May 30. The if-necessary game, if needed, would be on May 31.

The adjustment to the schedule came from NAIA coaches and was approved by the NAIA’s National Administrative Council, according to Alisha Alexander, assistant athletic director and sports information director at LCSC.

Lewiston and Clarkston high schools have, in recent years, held their graduation ceremonies at the P1FCU Activity Center at LCSC on the Saturday after the Series.

But to avoid a potential overlapping of events, Lewiston High announced Wednesday it has moved its graduation to Sunday, June 1, at 3 p.m. at the Activity Center.

Clarkston High will wait until the following weekend, with its ceremony planned for 5 p.m. June 7, also at the Activity Center.

Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.

