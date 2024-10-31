The Avista NAIA World Series at Lewiston will potentially be a day longer this coming spring thanks to a change to the bracket.

The adjustment to the baseball tournament has compelled Lewiston and Clarkston high schools to move their graduation ceremonies from their traditional date. The schools provided details about those changes Wednesday.

The next World Series is planned for May 23-31, 2025, at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field. It will still begin on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, but the final “if necessary” game of the tournament would be played Saturday, May 31. Since the Series returned to Lewiston in 2000, the last game has always been played on a Thursday or Friday.

The new bracket is a bit less front-loaded. Four games are still scheduled for the opening day May 23, but only three contests are planned on both May 24 and 26 (there had normally been four games on each of those days).

The bracket then shows three games on May 27, two on May 28, two on May 29 and a possible championship game May 30. The if-necessary game, if needed, would be on May 31.