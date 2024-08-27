Detectives uncovered firearms and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine while searching a Clarkston residence.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post Thursday morning that 39-year-old Otis Dickson III, of Clarkston, was arrested for allegedly possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force, along with the Clarkston Police Department, Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of 10th Street in Clarkston.