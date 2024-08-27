National chain Denny's looking to open location at Lewiston

National restaurant chain Denny’s has applied for a building permit for the former Shari’s Cafe and Pies location at 2122 Nez Perce Grade in Lewiston.

City of Lewiston employees are reviewing the application, said Shannon Grow, the city of Lewiston’s community development director.

Denny’s is known for being open 24 hours a day, featuring breakfast food, burgers, sandwiches and salads.