Joseph S. Nesbitt pleaded not guilty in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court on Wednesday to kidnapping and then killing Jessica Dalton last month.

Judge Mark Monson informed the Lewiston man he could face the death penalty or life in prison for the charges — first-degree murder and kidnapping — and ordered him to remain at the Nez Perce County Jail without bond. Public defender Lawrence Moran has been assigned to represent Nesbitt who appeared in court via Zoom from the jail.

According to a Lewiston Police Department report, Nesbitt believed Dalton, his former girlfriend, was cheating on him. On Feb. 4, he allegedly lured Dalton to his Lewiston home on the pretence that he wanted to see her dog. Police say a struggle occurred and the 36-year-old mother of two tried to escape but Nesbitt dragged her back into his home by her ankles, then shot her in the forehead and abdomen. He then shot himself in the head but survived.

A police standoff followed and Nesbitt, 38, eventually agreed to surrender and dragged himself out of the house at 422 Park Ave. He was arrested and taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston.

Inside the house, police found Dalton’s body, signs of a struggle and a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson M&P handgun.