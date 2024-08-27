New Clarkston school board member selected

Ty Aiken was appointed as the new Clarkston School District Board of Directors member for the district 3 area.
Aiken and Neena Hellickson both applied for the position that was left open after former school board president Dennis Lenz resigned in November. After candidate interviews, the board went into executive session to discuss the applicants. When the board came out of executive session, Aiken was selected for the board and took the oath of office.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said that both candidates were qualified and he echoed acting president Miles Sidener’s statement that either one would have made for a good board member.
“It’s nice to have all the positions filled and we’re looking forward to having a real effective and productive school board for Clarkston,” Knowlton said.
Aiken will have contact information available on the school district website at csdk12.org. The district 3 boundary is also available on the website for people to know the representatives in their school district area.
At its meeting Feb. 10 the Clarkston School Board will reestablish leadership positions such as president and vice president.
Lenz, who served on the board for 23 years, will be given a plaque commemorating his years of service and for the board to publicly thank him in the next few weeks.