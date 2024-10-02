New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18

The new sports complex at Lewiston High School is set to open Oct. 18.

The P1FCU Sports Complex will open for the homecoming football game against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene. The high school is planning a pregame tailgate, in-game festivities and other activities to celebrate the new era of Bengal athletics, according to a news release from the Lewiston School District.

Lewiston Bengal alumni are also invited to attend Alumni Appreciate Night Friday for the final home game at Bengal Field against Hermiston. Fans and alumni are encouraged to wear letterman jackets, purple and gold as well as other Bengal merch to show school spirit.

Bengal Field has been the location of school sports and other events since 1934. The Lewiston School District wants to give alumni and the team a “send-off game” as the district moves future home games to the new P1FCU Sports Complex at LHS.