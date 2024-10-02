New LHS athletic facility to open this month

The new athletic complex at Lewiston High School is set to open Oct. 18.

The P1FCU Sports Complex will open for the homecoming football game against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene. The high school is planning a pregame tailgate, in-game festivities and other activities to celebrate the new era of Bengal athletics, according to a news release from the Lewiston School District.

Lewiston Bengal alumni are also invited to attend Alumni Appreciate Night on Friday for the final home game at Bengal Field against Hermiston, Ore. Fans and alumni are encouraged to wear letterman jackets, purple and gold, as well as other Bengal merch to show school spirit.