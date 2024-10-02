Sections
Local NewsOctober 2, 2024
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Sports complex will provide a home to football, soccer and track teams
Kaylee Brewster Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston High School�s new football field is pictured under construction Thursday in Lewiston.
Lewiston High School's new football field is pictured under construction Thursday in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The Bengal logo at the center of Lewiston High School�s new football field is pictured Thursday.
The Bengal logo at the center of Lewiston High School's new football field is pictured Thursday. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston High School�s new football practice field is pictured Thursday in Lewiston.
Lewiston High School's new football practice field is pictured Thursday in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The Bengal logo at the center of Lewiston High School�s new football field is pictured Thursday in Lewiston.
The Bengal logo at the center of Lewiston High School's new football field is pictured Thursday in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston High School�s new football field and stadium is pictured under construction Thursday in Lewiston.
Lewiston High School's new football field and stadium is pictured under construction Thursday in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The new athletic complex at Lewiston High School is set to open Oct. 18.

The P1FCU Sports Complex will open for the homecoming football game against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene. The high school is planning a pregame tailgate, in-game festivities and other activities to celebrate the new era of Bengal athletics, according to a news release from the Lewiston School District.

Lewiston Bengal alumni are also invited to attend Alumni Appreciate Night on Friday for the final home game at Bengal Field against Hermiston, Ore. Fans and alumni are encouraged to wear letterman jackets, purple and gold, as well as other Bengal merch to show school spirit.

Bengal Field has been the location of school sports and other events since 1934. The district wants to give alumni and the team a “send-off game” as it moves future home games to the new complex.

The Lewiston district thanks the community for support in fundraising for the project and to Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union. P1FCU provided more than half of the $10 million cost for the complex and also was given naming rights.

The venue will be used for football, soccer, track and field as well as marching band and cheer events.

“This venue will support multiple Lewiston High School sports teams, clubs, and the community at large for generations to come,” according to the news release.

