New LHS athletic venues moving toward completion

The new athletic facilities at the Lewiston High School are moving to the next phase of construction.

Bids have been accepted to complete two soccer practice fields and one practice field for soccer or football. It will also include two outbuildings — a restroom and storage area for school PE classes, and a locker room and storage area for football and track and field teams. Those will be in the area north of the high school, according to Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen.

Hansen said the goal is to have the two outbuildings in use for the spring sports and the field be available for the fall 2026, as the turf will need time to develop after its planted.

The capital campaign for the new athletic facilities is still ongoing. Funding for the athletic facilities have been secured through a capital campaign because the bond for a new high school didn’t include money for the new athletic facilities.