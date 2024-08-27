Sections
Local NewsNovember 20, 2024

New LHS athletic venues moving toward completion

Next phase to build practice fields, outbuildings begins

Kaylee Brewster Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
Lewiston School District

The new athletic facilities at the Lewiston High School are moving to the next phase of construction.

Bids have been accepted to complete two soccer practice fields and one practice field for soccer or football. It will also include two outbuildings — a restroom and storage area for school PE classes, and a locker room and storage area for football and track and field teams. Those will be in the area north of the high school, according to Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen.

Hansen said the goal is to have the two outbuildings in use for the spring sports and the field be available for the fall 2026, as the turf will need time to develop after its planted.

The capital campaign for the new athletic facilities is still ongoing. Funding for the athletic facilities have been secured through a capital campaign because the bond for a new high school didn’t include money for the new athletic facilities.

“We’re building as quickly as we have the funding and resources,” Hansen said.

The goal of the project was to raise $10 million and Hansen said they still need to raise $1.3 million. Those who want to donate can do so at lewistonschools.net/phase-ii-athletic-venues.

Those who donate will be recognized on a donor wall at the facility.

The P1FCU Sports Complex, which has a stadium for football, soccer, track and field as well as other activities, opened Oct. 18 for its first football game.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

