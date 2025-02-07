New private school choice bill emerges

A new bill would tether state funds to students moving from public schools to private schools.

Sponsored by Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, the bill would create education savings accounts (ESAs) that could be spent on tuition and other private school and homeschool expenses. It would also create an income tax deduction equaling the amount that eligible students spend on private school tuition.

It’s the third active private school choice bill moving through the Statehouse. But Clow’s bill is distinct in one major respect: Only students transferring out of public schools would be eligible. Students already attending private school would be ineligible.

“(These are) not funds that are gonna go to people that have already made that choice,” Clow told the House Education Committee.

Kindergarten students, from any school, would also be eligible as they enter first grade for the first time.

The Idaho Department of Education would administer the program. Eligible students would receive a spending account furnished by a portion of the per-pupil state funding that goes to public schools. The per-pupil figure, calculated as a statewide average, is currently $8,440, Clow said, and it does not include federal or local funding.

Students with special needs would be eligible for 100% of the per-pupil distribution. For all other students, the ESA amount would depend on their adjusted gross income (AGI):

Households with an AGI less than $75,000 would get 80% of the average per-pupil distribution, or $6,752.

Households with an AGI between $75,000 and $99,999 would get 60% of the average per-pupil distribution, or $5,064.

Households with an AGI between $100,000 and $124,999 would get 40% of the average per-pupil distribution, or $3,376.

Households with an AGI equal to or greater than $125,000 would get 20% of the average per-pupil distribution, or $1,688.

The leftover money — after the ESA cut is applied to the per-pupil average — would stay with the public school district that the student previously attended. This money would reserve a seat in the district in case the student comes back, Clow said.

Only accredited private schools would qualify as an eligible expense for the ESA.

The bill also includes a standardized testing requirement for ESA recipients hoping to renew their benefit year-to-year. Private school students would have to show confirmation that they took a nationally normed test while homeschool students would have to show evidence that they tested at grade level or better to remain eligible.

Homeschool parents would also have to create a “personalized student education plan” demonstrating that their child is being provided a “thorough education” in at least reading, writing, grammar, mathematics, social studies and science, the bill says.

The income tax deduction would also be restricted to public school students transferring to private school. The deduction would allow parents of private school students to reduce their state taxable income by an amount equivalent to tuition.

This is different from the refundable tax credit proposed by House Bill 93, which would give tax filers a refund if their claimed expenses are higher than what they owe the state.

Rep. Jack Nelsen said he’s skeptical of the idea, but he applauded Clow’s effort and supported introducing the bill.

“I still have heartburn about public money going to private, religious schools,” said Nelsen, R-Jerome. “But for all the motions … and bills that are flying through this building right now, this is a really thoughtful approach to add to the discussion.”

House Education voted to introduce the bill Thursday, setting the stage for a future public hearing.

The total cost of the ESA and tax deductions are unclear. There’s no cap on enrollment, meaning all 313,000 of Idaho’s public school students would have the option to transfer to a private school and claim the ESA.

If 3,100 students enrolled in the ESA it would cost the state $21 million, according to a fiscal note attached to the bill. The tax deduction would cost another $8.7 million, the estimate says.

New bill aims to protect campus free speech

Rep. Barbara Ehardt Thursday introduced a bill aimed at protecting free speech rights on Idaho’s college and university campuses.

The bill would prohibit colleges and universities from placing limitations on speech in campus common areas that are more restrictive than the time, place and manner restrictions allowed by the First Amendment. It would also bar colleges and universities from charging security fees for controversial campus speakers.

“We have had a problem in Idaho with students being able to express themselves on a campus,” Ehardt told the House Education Committee. “This legislation makes very clear that … First Amendment protection should not apply with less force on college campuses than in the community at large.”

Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said she worked on the bill with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian advocacy group. She said she also consulted with Boise State University officials.

The bill would give students and student organizations the right to sue their college or university for violating the proposed protections, and could seek up to $25,000. On Thursday, Ehardt made a last-minute amendment — requested by Boise State officials, she said — to give colleges and universities 30 days to “cure” an alleged violation before legal action commences.