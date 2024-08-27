Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 10, 2024

New stretch of U.S. 95 won’t open until late 2025

ITD faces delays in paving and must finish bridge work on new route south of Moscow

Anthony Kuipers
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW — The new U.S. Highway 95 route between Moscow and Thorn Creek Road will not open to traffic until the end of 2025, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

ITD planned to open a portion of the new highway to traffic this year, but delays in the paving process means the roadway will not be ready for drivers.

“While crews have constructed 4.8 miles of the new 6-mile highway project including two large bridges over Eid Road since work began in 2022, wetland bridge and retaining wall work is needed on the south end while pavement construction is planned on both connections next year,” ITD said in a statement.

Crews are working to realign and expand 6 miles of the highway to add capacity, reduce travel times and improve safety on the roadway.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

According to ITD, the new U.S. 95 will ascend a gentler grade up Reisenauer Hill to the prairie below Paradise Ridge.

Some areas of the existing U.S. 95 will continue to have 45 mph speed restrictions through the winter.

Portions of this project are funded as part of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho transportation funding initiative.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsNov. 11
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Local NewsNov. 11
Asotin school library now also serving as meeting room
Local NewsNov. 11
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioter...
Local NewsNov. 11
FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II vet's bombsight was 20-20
Related
A surprise thank you
Local NewsNov. 10
A surprise thank you
Their marriage turns 73
Local NewsNov. 10
Their marriage turns 73
Driver escapes Friday night car fire in Clarkston after rear-end collision
Local NewsNov. 10
Driver escapes Friday night car fire in Clarkston after rear-end collision
Drive escapes Friday night car fire at Clarkston
Local NewsNov. 9
Drive escapes Friday night car fire at Clarkston
Idaho election follows conservative trend
Local NewsNov. 9
Idaho election follows conservative trend
Idaho GOP tallies numerous wins in north central
Local NewsNov. 9
Idaho GOP tallies numerous wins in north central
UI grad nominated for CNN award
Local NewsNov. 9
UI grad nominated for CNN award
Forever trying to steer clear of Game Crossing
Local NewsNov. 9
Forever trying to steer clear of Game Crossing
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy