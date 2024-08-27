New version of school choice tax credit bill introduced

BOISE — A new version of a parental choice tax credit was introduced Thursday.

Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, brought some changes to her parental choice tax credit — which would provide as much as $5,000 per K-12 student for expenses that could include private school tuition.

She previously introduced HB 39 last week, which was introduced on party lines by the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. The committee voted the same way, with Democrats opposing it, on Thursday. It will be able to come for a full public hearing.

Horman said Thursday she made adjustments to the bill including adding “microschools” and “learning pods” to the definition of nonpublic schools, creating a requirement that the nonpublic schools are either accredited or have a “portfolio of evidence of learning record that indicates the student’s growth” and adding a required “parent satisfaction and engagement survey.

It also adds that students enrolled either full-time or part-time in public schools or charters are not eligible to use the credit. Horman said that because of the definition of part-time student, if there is a homeschool student taking one or two classes, they would still be eligible.

The new survey that families who receive the credit would be required to complete would ask parents to rate the quality of school leadership, safety, student engagement, quality of academic instruction and quality of learning outcomes. The Legislative Services Office would be tasked with collecting survey results and providing a report with a summary of results to legislative committees and the governor.

The bill sets aside $50 million for the tax credit, which could be provided in advance to families with household incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level; these families with lower incomes would be prioritized to receive the credit for the first year of the program.