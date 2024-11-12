United Airlines could receive $500,000 from Nez Perce County to support its nonstop Denver-Lewiston flights if the city of Lewiston is willing to provide the same amount.

The Nez Perce County Commission approved spending the money in a split vote Tuesday morning with the contingency of the funds being matched by the city.

Commission Chairman Doug Havens and Commissioner Don Beck were in the majority. Commissioner Doug Zenner voted against the resolution.

The city of Lewiston, which owns the airport with the county, has no money earmarked for United Airlines in its budget this fiscal year. As of Tuesday morning, it didn’t have any meetings scheduled to discuss the issue.

United Airlines has requested $4.9 million for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 to help the route be financially sustainable, according to Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Director Michael Isaacs.

The airline has extended the deadline for the community to create a plan to provide the revenue until Dec. 15 and is checking on the status of the money weekly, Isaacs said.