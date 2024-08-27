The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office will be seeking the death penalty against Nicholas D. Umphenour after he had his first court appearance in Nez Perce County for the charge of first-degree murder.

Umphenour, 29, and Skylar Meade, 32, were both indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in the death of 83-year-old James Mauney after the two planned a prison break in Boise in March.

Umphenour appeared Thursday before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. He appeared by video from the Nez Perce County Jail and two attorneys from the State Public Defender’s Office, Brian Marx and Bryan Hall, were present on his behalf by Zoom in Boise.

A news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office sent on Thursday noted the intent to seek the death penalty.

“Seeking the death penalty is appropriate in this case considering the defendant’s complete lack of regard for the life of Mr. Mauney,” said Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman in the news release. “We’ll continue to fight in both this case and the co-defendant’s case to get justice for the victim.”

Meade is also facing the death penalty for the first-degree murder charge. He chose to stand silent while a not guilty plea was entered in August. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 3.

In the court hearing for Umphenour, Coleman argued that the no bond warrant issued by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson should remain in place. He cited the nature of the charge, risk to the public, risk to law enforcement and the history of Umphenour’s other charges as reasons for no bond in the case.

Marx said the defense would defer to the court on the bond amount given that Umphenour was sentenced to Idaho Department of Correction for a lengthy prison term.