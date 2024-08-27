Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams

The man also sent a false document about dismissing federal warrants that included a false email of warrantdissaldivision@fbi.gov. The person told the man that they were going to the sheriff’s office and the man tried to keep them on the phone but was unsuccessful, according to the news release.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office reminds people not to fall for scams as no law enforcement agency will call and ask for money over the phone. Also, a warrant can only be dismissed through an arrest, court appearance or judge’s ruling. Scammers can also clone phone numbers so it will appear the call is coming from law enforcement, according to the news release.

The news release also advised people not to give out personal information over the phone unless “you are absolutely sure of who you are talking to.” If a person received multiple phone and email scams it’s possible there was a data breach at a company and the information was sold on the web. People should check their credit report to look for anything out of the ordinary on a regular basis.