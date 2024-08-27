Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for scam calls after a person alerted officials to a fraudulent call Tuesday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a person claiming to be a Sgt. Wilson with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office left a message with a resident. The caller claimed to be from the sheriff’s office warrant division, and stated they were reaching out “in regards to an important legal matter and requested a call back,” according to the news release.