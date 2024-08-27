Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 13, 2025

Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams

Lewiston Tribune

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for scam calls after a person alerted officials to a fraudulent call Tuesday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a person claiming to be a Sgt. Wilson with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office left a message with a resident. The caller claimed to be from the sheriff’s office warrant division, and stated they were reaching out “in regards to an important legal matter and requested a call back,” according to the news release.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, however, does not have a warrants devision nor a Sgt. Wilson on staff, according to the news release. The office also reminds residents they will never issue a warrant via phone call, nor will any other law enforcement entity. Law enforcement will also never ask for payment through gift cards, crypto currency or any other method.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that scams typically increase during tax season, and residents should remain cautious when talking on the phone with someone they don’t know, according to the news release. Scammers are capable of manipulating phone numbers to make it appear they are coming from specific offices or local area codes. If a call seems suspicious, it should be reported to local law enforcement.

Related
Local NewsMar. 13
Prosecutors: Kohberger defense will try to make a case for k...
Local NewsMar. 13
WWAMI bill goes to Idaho full House
Local NewsMar. 13
Hiking victim remembered as caring nurse
Local NewsMar. 13
Medicaid reform bill heads to governor
Related
Little signs firing squad bill
Local NewsMar. 13
Little signs firing squad bill
Interviews begin for parks and rec head
Local NewsMar. 13
Interviews begin for parks and rec head
Bill to limit porn to minors dies in committee
Local NewsMar. 13
Bill to limit porn to minors dies in committee
WA Senate Republicans float solution for budget
Local NewsMar. 13
WA Senate Republicans float solution for budget
Two Gar-Pal juniors square off for honors
Local NewsMar. 13
Two Gar-Pal juniors square off for honors
Victim, 98, of Moscow crash identified
Local NewsMar. 13
Victim, 98, of Moscow crash identified
Tibbals wins Troy DYW competition
Local NewsMar. 13
Tibbals wins Troy DYW competition
Firing squad bill signed into Idaho law by governor
Local NewsMar. 13
Firing squad bill signed into Idaho law by governor
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy