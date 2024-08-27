Sections
Local NewsDecember 4, 2024

Nez Perce Tribe receives $1.9M grant to restore creek in Idaho County

Federal money will help restore Leggett Creek near Elk City

Mia Maldonado Idaho Capital Sun
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland addresses the crowd Thursday during a ceremony marking the transference of responsibility regarding fish production at the Dworshak Fish Hatchery in Orofino from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the Nez Perce Tribe.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland addresses the crowd Thursday during a ceremony marking the transference of responsibility regarding fish production at the Dworshak Fish Hatchery in Orofino from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to the Nez Perce Tribe. Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune file

The Nez Perce Tribe is receiving a $1.9 million grant to restore impacted habitat from a historic hydraulic mine in Idaho.

The Nez Perce Tribe’s project will restore 22 acres of an abandoned hydraulic mine in Leggett Creek, which is in Idaho County near Elk City. Leggett Creek empties into the South Fork of the Clearwater River.

The Leggett Creek project aims to reduce excess sediment delivery into critical habitat for steelhead, Chinook salmon and bull trout while stabilizing eroding slopes by planting native evergreens and deciduous shrubs. It will also improve aquatic passage of over 23 miles of upstream spawning and rearing fish habitat, according to the National Wildlife and Fish Foundation.

The grant the tribe will receive is funded through the America the Beautiful Challenge, which was launched by the Biden administration in 2021 as a partnership with the departments of the Interior, Agriculture and Defense, as well as Native Americans in Philanthropy and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. It set the country’s first-ever goal to conserve at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

The 61 grants announced Monday make up a total of $122.4 million to states, tribal nations and U.S. territories, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior. The grants support projects that conserve, restore and connect wildlife habitats and ecosystems while improving community resilience and access to nature.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said the America the Beautiful initiative has been “transformative.”

“By working together across the federal family, and through private-public partnerships, we have built an enduring path to support hundreds of locally led collaborative conservation projects across the country,” Haaland said in the news release. “The America the Beautiful Challenge has advanced engagement with tribes, funding a record amount of tribally led efforts and elevating the use of Indigenous knowledge to benefit endangered species and treasured landscapes. These innovative investments will leave a lasting legacy on our nation’s lands and waters.”

About 42% of all the 2024 America the Beautiful grants will support projects implemented by Indigenous communities and organizations, according to the news release.

