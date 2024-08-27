Nez Perce Tribe receives $1.9M grant to restore creek in Idaho County

The Nez Perce Tribe is receiving a $1.9 million grant to restore impacted habitat from a historic hydraulic mine in Idaho.

The Nez Perce Tribe’s project will restore 22 acres of an abandoned hydraulic mine in Leggett Creek, which is in Idaho County near Elk City. Leggett Creek empties into the South Fork of the Clearwater River.

The Leggett Creek project aims to reduce excess sediment delivery into critical habitat for steelhead, Chinook salmon and bull trout while stabilizing eroding slopes by planting native evergreens and deciduous shrubs. It will also improve aquatic passage of over 23 miles of upstream spawning and rearing fish habitat, according to the National Wildlife and Fish Foundation.

The grant the tribe will receive is funded through the America the Beautiful Challenge, which was launched by the Biden administration in 2021 as a partnership with the departments of the Interior, Agriculture and Defense, as well as Native Americans in Philanthropy and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. It set the country’s first-ever goal to conserve at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.