Nice weather; chance of bugs

After experiencing a few troublesome windstorms during the last two weeks, the Inland Northwest should expect pleasant weather this week.

But in parts of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, there’s a 100% chance of dusky ash aphid swarms.

The flying bugs, which are harmless to people and trees, but nevertheless annoying, show up this time of year in the valley and lay their eggs in ash trees. They will return in the spring when they emerge to eat developing ash leaves.

As for the weather, Lewiston saw a high of 78 on Monday while Pullman hit 76.

The National Weather Service at Spokane forecasts high temperatures in the 70s and 60s as the week goes along. There should be clear skies, though a bit of wind is expected later in the week.

Meteorologist Steve Bodnar said temperatures for September were well above normal. The region typically experiences an average of 65.5 degrees for the month; however, this year it was 70 degrees.