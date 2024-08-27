Sections
Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

Nice weather; chance of bugs

L-C Valley is seeing its usual autumn visitors: dusky ash aphid swarms

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Clay Shumaker waves his hand in front of his face to clear a path through a swarm of dusky-winged ash aphids while walking through Lewis-Clark State College campus Monday in Lewiston.
Clay Shumaker waves his hand in front of his face to clear a path through a swarm of dusky-winged ash aphids while walking through Lewis-Clark State College campus Monday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

After experiencing a few troublesome windstorms during the last two weeks, the Inland Northwest should expect pleasant weather this week.

But in parts of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, there’s a 100% chance of dusky ash aphid swarms.

The flying bugs, which are harmless to people and trees, but nevertheless annoying, show up this time of year in the valley and lay their eggs in ash trees. They will return in the spring when they emerge to eat developing ash leaves.

As for the weather, Lewiston saw a high of 78 on Monday while Pullman hit 76.

The National Weather Service at Spokane forecasts high temperatures in the 70s and 60s as the week goes along. There should be clear skies, though a bit of wind is expected later in the week.

Meteorologist Steve Bodnar said temperatures for September were well above normal. The region typically experiences an average of 65.5 degrees for the month; however, this year it was 70 degrees.

He said it’s too early to predict whether this fall will be warmer or cooler than usual. There’s an equal chance it could lean in either direction, he added.

The odds are leaning toward a wetter than average fall, he said. Between October and December, there’s a 40-50% chance of perception being above normal.

Wallen Fire now 100% contained

The Wallen Fire that is 2 miles northeast of Moscow is now 100% contained, according to an update from the Idaho Department of Lands on Sunday evening.

The fire that sparked Friday afternoon during a windstorm burned 138 acres. The size estimate of the fire is larger than what had been reported before because of better mapping, according to Sunday’s update.

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday all roads that were closed because of the fire were reopened.

IDL firefighters will continue to be on the scene “until there is no smoke within 100 feet of the fire’s perimeter,” according to Sunday’s update.

