No one hurt in Clarkston duplex fire

The structure fire on the 1500 block of 10th Street on Friday afternoon did not result in anyone being taken to the hospital, but it did do some damage to the two-story structure.

Fire crews from Clarkston, Lewiston and Asotin County responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Upon arrival, active fire was showing and hot embers were discovered in the attic space. The fire was extinguished, and all residents and animals are safe, officials said.