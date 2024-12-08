Sections
The Region
Local News December 8, 2024

No one hurt in Clarkston duplex fire

Lewiston Tribune
An official cause of a duplex fire in Clarkston will be determined by investigators, officials said Saturday.

The structure fire on the 1500 block of 10th Street on Friday afternoon did not result in anyone being taken to the hospital, but it did do some damage to the two-story structure.

Fire crews from Clarkston, Lewiston and Asotin County responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Upon arrival, active fire was showing and hot embers were discovered in the attic space. The fire was extinguished, and all residents and animals are safe, officials said.

