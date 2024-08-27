Sections
Local News
December 1, 2024

No one hurt in Sunday morning Lewiston house fire

Lewiston firefighters extinguish home fire early Sunday morning

story image illustation

LEWISTON — No one was hurt when a house caught fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze around 1:30 a.m. at 3116 Fifth Street, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Departmen t.

Crews first arrived to fire and heavy smoke billowed from the back of the residence.

Battalion Chief Erik Kelly said the home occupants woke up to a fire in the laundry room area.

He added they were alerted by a smoke detector and were all able to get out uninjured.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the back of the residence. The news release said first responders arrived within four minutes after the initial report, and were able to extinguish the fire in around six minutes.

Crews remained on scene to check for possible extension and investigate the cause of the blaze.

The department responded with three structural engines, an ambulance, two chief officers and a fire inspector. Two additional ambulances were also dispatched.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

