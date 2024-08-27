No one hurt in Sunday morning Lewiston house fire

He added they were alerted by a smoke detector and were all able to get out uninjured.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the back of the residence. The news release said first responders arrived within four minutes after the initial report, and were able to extinguish the fire in around six minutes.

Crews remained on scene to check for possible extension and investigate the cause of the blaze.

The department responded with three structural engines, an ambulance, two chief officers and a fire inspector. Two additional ambulances were also dispatched.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.