‘No sentence will bring our girls back to life’

After reading more than 200 pages of grief-laden letters from the family and friends of three girls killed in a DUI crash, an Arizona judge recused herself from a case that devastated people from Clarkston to Kula, Hawaii.

On the day before sentencing, Maricopa County Judge Pamela Dunne said she couldn’t move forward. The 18-to-22-year prison term spelled out in a plea agreement for Vincent Acosta wasn’t adequate, she said. His next court appearance is Tuesday before a new judge.

Acosta, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Abriauna Hoffman, 18, and Magdalyn “Maggie” Ogden, 18, of Clarkston, and Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula, Hawaii. The three Grand Canyon University freshmen died two years ago on Oct. 10, 2022, on an Arizona highway after Acosta hit them head-on while driving the wrong way near Table Mesa Road. The girls were headed to the Grand Canyon early that morning to celebrate Ogden’s birthday and watch the sunrise.

At a status hearing Sept. 26, Judge Dunne said she was no longer willing to accept the plea deal, but the agreement remains intact. Judge Sam Meyer has been appointed to oversee the next phase of the case.

The rare move by Dunne followed an outpouring of support from Clarkston and Kula residents who knew and loved the young women. Family members across the country have regularly traveled to Phoenix to attend court hearings in Maricopa County Superior Court, and countless others have written letters about the tragic losses to their communities.

On Aug. 14, Acosta appeared in court to officially change his plea. The stipulations of the agreement included pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree murder, and concurrent sentences between 18 and 22 years.

In a statement to the Lewiston Tribune, Maggie Ogden’s parents, Patrick and Samantha Ogden, expressed their appreciation to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents who have lifted them up.

“They continue to support us through this horrible and preventable tragedy. People cared for us in so many ways over the last two years. We always have someone stop to remind us they are praying for us when we are around town,” the Ogdens wrote.