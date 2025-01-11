Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 11, 2025

Nofsinger appointed PRH commish

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Anna Nofsinger
Anna Nofsinger

PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital has filled the vacancy on its Board of Commissioners.

The hospital announced in a news release Thursday Anna Nofsinger was appointed to the board Wednesday evening. She will replace longtime Commissioner Sandra O’Keefe, who stepped down in December last year.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Nofsinger is retired and was a nurse at the hospital for 18 years. During her time at Pullman Regional she worked with emergency patients and inpatients, and she led the emergency department and trauma center. She was also Whitman County’s deputy coroner.

Nofsinger will need to run in the November general election to pursue the full six-year term.

Related
Local NewsJan. 11
Women’s Center at UI bids farewell
Local NewsJan. 11
Meade murder trial moved to 2026
Local NewsJan. 11
Pullman Main Street Program hires new executive director
Local NewsJan. 11
Happenings
Related
Rep. Skaug introduces marijuana possession bill
Local NewsJan. 10
Rep. Skaug introduces marijuana possession bill
University DEI under fire in new draft bill
Local NewsJan. 10
University DEI under fire in new draft bill
Regional cattle market is strong, but worries remain
Local NewsJan. 10
Regional cattle market is strong, but worries remain
Libey reflects on nearly 50-year career in Whitman County
Local NewsJan. 10
Libey reflects on nearly 50-year career in Whitman County
Moscow Chamber of Commerce warns community about scam
Local NewsJan. 10
Moscow Chamber of Commerce warns community about scam
Three Clarkston residents are arrested on drug charges after task force investigation
Local NewsJan. 10
Three Clarkston residents are arrested on drug charges after task force investigation
COMMENTARY: Here’s how we hatched plans for the Steelhead Expo
Local NewsJan. 10
COMMENTARY: Here’s how we hatched plans for the Steelhead Expo
Resolution commending BSU volleyball team moves to House
Local NewsJan. 10
Resolution commending BSU volleyball team moves to House
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy