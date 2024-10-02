Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsSeptember 29, 2024
Northwest Bestsellers
story image illustation

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

2. “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books

3. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking

4. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

5. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

6. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

7. “Creation Lake,” Rachel Kushner, Scribner

8. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

9. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10. “Here One Moment,” Liane Moriarty, Crown

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown

2. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

4. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster,

5. “What If We Get It Right? Visions of Climate Futures,” Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, One World

6. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson, Crown

7. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

8. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” Gillian Anderson, Abrams Press

9. “Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves,” Stephen Colbert, Evie McGee Colbert, Celadon Books

10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 2
Patterns of gold
Local NewsOct. 2
The Edge
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Related
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Local NewsOct. 2
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Truck crash near Asotin
Local NewsOct. 2
Truck crash near Asotin
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Wheels for all
Local NewsOct. 2
Wheels for all
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
Local NewsOct. 2
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
A delight in movement
Local NewsOct. 2
A delight in movement
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Local NewsOct. 1
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy