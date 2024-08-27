Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM back on the air

Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM radio is back on the air after experiencing problems.

Chief Engineer Jason Royals said the station has a backup source fed through the internet that is providing programming audio.

The organization is still working to fine-tune its audio levels to the correct modulation. He said listeners should hear an improvement over the next couple of days.

The radio station has been working to repair 91.3, a re-transmission of KRFA HD2 91.7 out of Moscow, after Lewiston and Clarkston customers reported service outages and poor reception. (A story earlier this week incorrectly stated the re-transmission was from a different station.)