NPC residents seeing short tax turnaround

If you are a Nez Perce County property owner anxious to learn how much you owe in taxes — the bill is in the mail.

Many taxpayers have yet to get a bill even though they were mailed out last week. When they do arrive, they will learn two things. They likely owe more than last year and — if it’s any consolation — their tax rates probably went down.

So how does that work? The property tax scheme concocted by the Idaho Legislature relies on surplus sales tax revenue to lower the amount homeowners owe. This year’s sales tax surplus is much smaller than it was last year and thus the property tax relief provided to homeowners is lower as well.

“There was a big cut in the relief money that came through this year on people’s taxes,” said Nez Perce County Treasurer Rebecca “Missy” McLaughlin.

She said most levy rates declined but it varies based on the location of individual properties. She pulled up an example of a high-end property that was taxed $9,541 last year and received $1,628 in property tax relief from the legislature, bringing the bill to $7,913. This year the same property was taxed at $9,394 but the property tax relief fell to $911 for a bill of $8,483.

“So that is way more than last year but their taxes actually went down compared to last year,” she said. “That is hard to explain without looking at (the fine details) of the bill.”

So why haven’t you received your bill?

McLaughlin said counties have to send their levy amounts to the state for verification. Nez Perce County received the levy rates Oct. 28. From there, McLaughlin double checked them, prepared the bills and then sent them to a commercial printer in Spokane on Nov 20.