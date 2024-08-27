NW Dems object, GOP mute on USAID orders

Northwest Democrats lodged vigorous objections while Idaho’s Congressional delegation stayed mum as Elon Musk and his associates took breathtaking steps to control and influence federal agencies Monday.

According to news reports, Musk, with the blessing of President Donald Trump, shut down at least temporarily the United States Agency for International Development. A cadre of Musk loyalists working under the banner of the “Department of Government Efficiency” has reportedly been installed at the Office of Personnel Management and locked senior civil servants out of the agency’s computer system. Other reports indicate Musk and his “DOGE” team have been given access to the U.S. Treasury Department’s payment system that is akin to the federal government’s checkbook.

Democrats called Musk’s actions illegal and used words like “coup” and “constitutional crises.”

Sen. Patty Murray, of Washington, called the moves blatantly corrupt and Sen. Ron Wyden, of Oregon, described the associated security risks a “prescription for nightmares.”

“Let’s not mince words here. An unelected, unaccountable billionaire with expansive conflicts of interest, deep ties to China and an indiscreet axe to grind against perceived enemies is hijacking our nation’s most sensitive financial data systems and its checkbook so that he can illegally block funds to our constituents based on the slightest whim or wildest conspiracy,” Murray said during a news conference.

If there are any legal or ethical questions surrounding Musk’s maneuverings, Republicans don’t appear to be asking them. Members of the Idaho delegation — Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. Jim Risch, Rep. Russ Fulcher and Rep. Mike Simpson — largely did not respond to questions asking if they support the actions of Musk, Trump and “DOGE,” or if they believe any of the actions may infringe on the Constitutional duties and authorities of Congress.

Crapo, through his communications director Melanie B. Lawhorn, declined to “weigh in at the moment.” Risch, Fulcher and Simpson did not respond at all. All four Republicans are frequent critics of federal government overreach and strong backers of the president.