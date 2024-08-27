Officers At Junior High At Orofino Elected

OROFINO — Officers of the Orofino Junior High School have been elected. They are:
Eighth grade — John Moawad’s room, Cindy White, president; Kathy Clay, vice president: Chris Clark, treasurer; Cathy Steiner, secretary: Karen Bird, representative. F. S. Meeker’s room, Keith Hanson, president: Carolyn Nichols, vice president; Gregory Lentz, treasurer: Susan Adams, secretary, and Robert Carlock, representative. Elmer Hendrickson’s room, Janice Cooper, president; William Bird, vice president; David Cady, secretary; Charles Lindstrom, treasurer; Jerry Von Brethorst, representative. Grace Rodger’s room, Linda Dees, president; Dextral Miles, vice president; Vicki Carrico, secretary; Linda Wolverton, treasurer; Benny Greene, sergeant at arms, and Judy Altmiller, representative.
Seventh grade — Mrs. Arbella McCandless’s room, LaVern Konkol, president; Kathy Norton, vice president; Linda Logan, secretary; Alice Drier, treasurer; Don Oylear, representative; Samuel Peer and George Casteel, sergeants at arms. Leo Butler’s room, Alan Una, president; Mary Elhlinger, vice president; Susan Kayler, secretary; Barbara Hembree, treasurer; and Jeffery Fagan, representative. Mrs. Bernice Bennett’s room, Ronald Fugate, president; Alan Hengen, vice president; Carol Dykes, secretary; Ricky Heideman, treasurer; and Phyllis Noah, representative. Mrs. Hazel Space’s room, Steffani Wetter, president; Thomas Servatius, vice president: Geraldine Lumper, secretary; Wilma Westfall, treasurer; Pat Manful, sergeant at arms; Diane West, representative.
Following the election in the rooms, a junior high school council was elected. It includes Keith Hanson, president; Cindy White, vice president; Linda Logan, secretary, and Carolyn Nichols, treasurer.
This story was published in the Oct. 15, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.