Officers At Junior High At Orofino Elected

OROFINO — Officers of the Orofino Junior High School have been elected. They are:

Eighth grade — John Moawad’s room, Cindy White, president; Kathy Clay, vice president: Chris Clark, treasurer; Cathy Steiner, secretary: Karen Bird, representative. F. S. Meeker’s room, Keith Hanson, president: Carolyn Nichols, vice president; Gregory Lentz, treasurer: Susan Adams, secretary, and Robert Carlock, representative. Elmer Hendrickson’s room, Janice Cooper, president; William Bird, vice president; David Cady, secretary; Charles Lindstrom, treasurer; Jerry Von Brethorst, representative. Grace Rodger’s room, Linda Dees, president; Dextral Miles, vice president; Vicki Carrico, secretary; Linda Wolverton, treasurer; Benny Greene, sergeant at arms, and Judy Altmiller, representative.