Local NewsFebruary 28, 2025

Officials: Pullman’s pedestrian bridge shifted as it was designed to — mostly

Structure spanning the Palouse River in Pullman floated 8 feet down river

Emily Pearce
The pedestrian bridge sits dislodged from its usual place along the Downtown Riverwalk on Wednesday after the South Fork of the Palouse River flooded days before in Pullman.
The pedestrian bridge sits dislodged from its usual place along the Downtown Riverwalk on Wednesday after the South Fork of the Palouse River flooded days before in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A brown flood barrier marks the downtown pedestrian bridge’s usual place, with the bridge sitting to the right of it on Wednesday after the South Fork of the Palouse River flooded days before in Pullman.
A brown flood barrier marks the downtown pedestrian bridge’s usual place, with the bridge sitting to the right of it on Wednesday after the South Fork of the Palouse River flooded days before in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A person stops to look at the pedestrian bridge sitting dislodged from its usual place along the Downtown Riverwalk on Wednesday after the South Fork of the Palouse River flooded days before in Pullman.
A person stops to look at the pedestrian bridge sitting dislodged from its usual place along the Downtown Riverwalk on Wednesday after the South Fork of the Palouse River flooded days before in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — Pullman’s Pine Street pedestrian bridge was floated down the river during Sunday’s flood, but officials reassure that’s what it is designed to do when water levels get too high.

Heavy rains and snowmelt from warming temperatures caused a surge of flooding that pushed through waterways this weekend. The South Fork of the Palouse River that runs through downtown Pullman reached more than 17 feet Monday morning, according to data provided by the National Weather Service at Spokane.

City of Pullman Public Works Director Sean Wells said the water moved the pedestrian bridge near Pine Street Plaza about 8 feet. He said the town hasn’t had had a water event make levels get as high as they were Sunday since the bridge was installed, and it’s the first time the design could be tested.

The bridge, built in 2005, is meant to float when the Palouse River gets high enough. Wells said the design is intended to keep the bridge from holding floodwater. It includes a hinge that allows the span to pivot while tethered to the riverside.

He said the bridge did what it’s supposed to do — but not all the way. Water levels weren’t high enough to pivot the bridge to float across one side of the river. Instead, the span was lodged off its footings.

No plans have been made to correct the bridge’s placement. He said the city is waiting for water levels to drop enough to conduct work safely.

City engineers need to assess the span for damages to its abutments and the structure itself, Wells said, which requires going underneath the bridge. He said after the shift, the structure was set down in a spot that officials weren’t anticipating, which could cause problems.

If the bridge passes inspection, engineers will need to figure out a way to move it back. Wells said this could be as simple as bringing in a crane to adjust the span if there is no damage.

Officials are taking their time and keeping safety in mind, Wells said. There’s also the potential the bridge could move again this year, with flood season in the area spanning until May, he added.

Wells was appreciative of city staff who responded to issues across town as flooding entered streets.

“My staff knew exactly what to do,” he said. “Maintenance was on it.”

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

