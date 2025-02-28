PULLMAN — Pullman’s Pine Street pedestrian bridge was floated down the river during Sunday’s flood, but officials reassure that’s what it is designed to do when water levels get too high.

Heavy rains and snowmelt from warming temperatures caused a surge of flooding that pushed through waterways this weekend. The South Fork of the Palouse River that runs through downtown Pullman reached more than 17 feet Monday morning, according to data provided by the National Weather Service at Spokane.

City of Pullman Public Works Director Sean Wells said the water moved the pedestrian bridge near Pine Street Plaza about 8 feet. He said the town hasn’t had had a water event make levels get as high as they were Sunday since the bridge was installed, and it’s the first time the design could be tested.

The bridge, built in 2005, is meant to float when the Palouse River gets high enough. Wells said the design is intended to keep the bridge from holding floodwater. It includes a hinge that allows the span to pivot while tethered to the riverside.

He said the bridge did what it’s supposed to do — but not all the way. Water levels weren’t high enough to pivot the bridge to float across one side of the river. Instead, the span was lodged off its footings.

No plans have been made to correct the bridge’s placement. He said the city is waiting for water levels to drop enough to conduct work safely.