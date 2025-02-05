Sections
Local NewsFebruary 5, 2025

One dead, one injured in shooting

Incident occurs Tuesday morning in Lewiston Orchards; no threat to public remains, police sayWoman, 36, discovered dead when police report to shooting in Orchards

Lewiston Tribune
Police and paramedics move a stretcher to an ambulance at the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik, right, and others stand at the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Police and paramedic vehicles sit at the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Police move about at the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards.
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting in the Lewiston Orchards, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Lewiston police responded at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday along the 400 block of Park Avenue to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a 36-year-old woman who was dead. A 38-year-old man was also found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Families have been notified, according to a news release from the Lewiston police. The names of the people involved weren’t immediately released.

Street access to Park Avenue remained closed Tuesday evening as officers continued their investigation, according to the news release.

There is no active threat to the public, the police said. Preliminary findings indicate it was an isolated incident, but it remains under investigation.

First responders from the police and fire departments were on the scene Tuesday morning.

No other details were available Tuesday evening, but there will be updates as more information becomes available, according to the news release.

Those with information about the incident can contact detective Tyler Crane at (208) 746-0171 or by email at tcrane@cityoflewiston.org.

