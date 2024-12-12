Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 12, 2024

Only one deficiency found in Pullman city audit

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — The Washington State Auditor’s Office found the city of Pullman appropriately accounted for all monies in 2022.

The city announced in a news release it completed accountability, financial and federal grant compliance audits and no significant insufficiencies were found in its financial reporting.

The state auditor identified one deficiency related to contracts with two contractors where “federal suspension and debarment controls” were questioned, according to the news release.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

One was with an ongoing working relationship where the city had completed the suspension and debarment process before entering into an initial agreement. The news release said the other was a newly formed entity the city was heavily involved in creating to assist downtown businesses.

The state auditor verified neither of the contractors were suspended or debarred, resulting in no question of costs, amounts or use of funds.

The news release said the city acknowledges the office’s findings, and believes the issue is resolved. The local government agency also welcomed the opportunity to consider any recommended change that would strengthen controls and avoid issues in the future.

Related
Local NewsDec. 12
Sunflare chosen as WSU’s newest apple
Local NewsDec. 12
Community can vote on Vandal statue design
Local NewsDec. 12
Police: Two threatened to ‘shoot up’ the school
Local NewsDec. 12
Clarkston man guilty of making threats of violence
Related
More than a dozen break-ins reported on Military Hill
Local NewsDec. 12
More than a dozen break-ins reported on Military Hill
PRH now taking reservations for annual gala
Local NewsDec. 12
PRH now taking reservations for annual gala
Groups petition for new grizzly scheme
Local NewsDec. 12
Groups petition for new grizzly scheme
WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position
Local NewsDec. 12
WSU Pullman Interim Chancellor Dave Cillay accepts permanent position
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Local NewsDec. 12
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Clarkston man guilty for making threats of violence
Local NewsDec. 11
Clarkston man guilty for making threats of violence
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
Local NewsDec. 11
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
University of Idaho faculty challenges DEI proposals
Local NewsDec. 11
University of Idaho faculty challenges DEI proposals
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy