Only one deficiency found in Pullman city audit

PULLMAN — The Washington State Auditor’s Office found the city of Pullman appropriately accounted for all monies in 2022.
The city announced in a news release it completed accountability, financial and federal grant compliance audits and no significant insufficiencies were found in its financial reporting.
The state auditor identified one deficiency related to contracts with two contractors where “federal suspension and debarment controls” were questioned, according to the news release.
One was with an ongoing working relationship where the city had completed the suspension and debarment process before entering into an initial agreement. The news release said the other was a newly formed entity the city was heavily involved in creating to assist downtown businesses.
The state auditor verified neither of the contractors were suspended or debarred, resulting in no question of costs, amounts or use of funds.
The news release said the city acknowledges the office’s findings, and believes the issue is resolved. The local government agency also welcomed the opportunity to consider any recommended change that would strengthen controls and avoid issues in the future.