Opening night at new field

Pictures from first football game at Bengals' P1FCU Sports Complex
Lewiston�s Cole Arlint (0) and Austin Topp jump into each other as players are announced before the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston players walk toward the field before the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Paper crowns are handed out before the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The Lewiston Bengal logo at center field is pictured before the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Various food carts line the pathway behind the stadium before the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston kicks off for the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People line up at the gates for the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Tribune
Lewiston students cheer on the Bengals against Lake City during the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston�s Cole Arlint is introduced before the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A Lewiston flag hangs from a fire engine as Lewiston warms up before the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
An inflatable bengal "tube man" waves around as Lewiston warms up before the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The marching band takes the field at halftime during the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston players group up before the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston players take the field for the first time at the first football game at the new P1FCU Sports Complex on Oct. 18 in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
