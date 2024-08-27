Opponents of tiny home idea denied hearing

Opponents of a proposed dozen-unit tiny home village for young adults at risk of being homeless lost a chance to get a hearing before the Lewiston City Council on a conditional use permit for the project.
The council Monday refused to accept jurisdiction on a Planning & Zoning Commission decision that granted the conditional use permit in the M-1 or light industrial zone.
In declining jurisdiction, the council made the commission’s decision final without a hearing before the city council on the issue.
The council’s vote split 3-2. Councilors Hannah Liedkie, Kassee Forsmann and Jessica Klein were in the majority.
Council President Jim Kleeburg and Councilor John Spickelmire voted in the minority. Councilor Kathy Schroeder recused herself because she had expressed her opinion on the proposal at a public meeting.
The LC Valley Youth Resource Center, a not-for-profit group, is working on plans for the village at 2207 E. Main St.
It would provide housing for children who age out of foster care or the LC Valley Youth Resource Center when they turn 18 years old, and at this time, have no established place to go. Children from 12 through 17 years old can stay overnight at the resource center when conditions in their homes are not safe.
The plans are opposed by Linda Glines, who lives near the proposed village. Glines listed concerns in an appeal such as the potential inadequacy of city infrastructure, the commission’s process to accept public comments and how residents of the village would be vetted.
Glines’ appeal was accompanied by the signatures of 60 people and many opponents of the village attended Monday’s meeting.
The council’s discussion focused on the rules surrounding appeals.
City code, among other things, requires an appeal to identify city code, state law or federal law that was incorrectly applied or violated during the process as well as how they were not followed, said Lewiston City Attorney Jennifer Tengono.
City staff should clean up the language about the appeal process to make it more understandable for citizens, said Liedkie, one of the councilors who voted with the majority.
Forsmann agreed with Liedkie.
There’s still other steps that have to be put in place before anything can happen on that piece of land, Forsmann said.
At the same time, Forsmann encouraged backers of the tiny home village to get with neighbors who live near the proposed site to “try to create understanding and harmony with what your plans are and how you plan to make sure they’re not affected.”
Forsmann said she has read over the extensive plans of the backers of the tiny home village to mitigate any nuisances.
In other business, the council heard from more than 10 people who said they support Lewiston firefighters in their labor negotiations with the city including some firefighters and spouses of firefighters.
Firefighters, many of them said, risk their lives for city residents and deserve the access to medical care in their retirement they are seeking in their negotiations to help them deal with elevated risks for health issues related to their careers.
