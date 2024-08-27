Opponents of tiny home idea denied hearing

Opponents of a proposed dozen-unit tiny home village for young adults at risk of being homeless lost a chance to get a hearing before the Lewiston City Council on a conditional use permit for the project.

The council Monday refused to accept jurisdiction on a Planning & Zoning Commission decision that granted the conditional use permit in the M-1 or light industrial zone.

In declining jurisdiction, the council made the commission’s decision final without a hearing before the city council on the issue.

The council’s vote split 3-2. Councilors Hannah Liedkie, Kassee Forsmann and Jessica Klein were in the majority.

Council President Jim Kleeburg and Councilor John Spickelmire voted in the minority. Councilor Kathy Schroeder recused herself because she had expressed her opinion on the proposal at a public meeting.

The LC Valley Youth Resource Center, a not-for-profit group, is working on plans for the village at 2207 E. Main St.

It would provide housing for children who age out of foster care or the LC Valley Youth Resource Center when they turn 18 years old, and at this time, have no established place to go. Children from 12 through 17 years old can stay overnight at the resource center when conditions in their homes are not safe.

The plans are opposed by Linda Glines, who lives near the proposed village. Glines listed concerns in an appeal such as the potential inadequacy of city infrastructure, the commission’s process to accept public comments and how residents of the village would be vetted.

Glines’ appeal was accompanied by the signatures of 60 people and many opponents of the village attended Monday’s meeting.