OROFINO — J-U-B Engineering presented the Orofino Municipal Airport Master Plan draft, including the preferred alternative, to the public Nov. 18 during an open house at Fire Station 1.

The plan is a document that looks 20 years into the future with the purpose of providing for changes and updates to meet the growing needs of the facility. Recreational, medical and wildland firefighting activity has increased in recent years and the need exists to update the plan that was developed in 2011.

The plan states that, “The product of this effort will provide the City Council with a development program to meet aviation needs in the short, intermediate, and long range planning periods. Keeping up with aviation demand at Orofino Municipal Airport makes it important to plan for aviation safety, capacity, proper facilities, and land use compatibility. Benefits derived from the plan will positively affect the Airport, its users, and the surrounding area.”

Objectives include: complying with FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) design standards; maximizing development opportunities; being environmentally responsive; plan for the highest and best use of the airport for a given development through analysis of the following actors: use of physical site assets, economic benefit, jobs created and corresponding salaries, fiscal impact and contribution to overall FAA objectives; be flexible to accommodate a range of potential aviation and non-aviation users, as appropriate; airport development should be evaluated relative to both long- and short-term costs and benefits.

The J-U-B plan identifies 10 key issues early in the planning process:

Airspace obstructions that vary from man-made obstructions such as utility poles to many natural obstructions such as trees and terrain. Removal of these obstructions through removal or lighting/marking would improve the safety for airport users.

Development constraints exist with the location of the airport between the Clearwater River and U.S. Highway 12 limit the space available. Available ground for hangar development is very limited (two lots currently undeveloped), given height requirements and building restriction lines. Also, there is very limited space outside of safety areas and object free areas for construction of additional tiedowns to accommodate growth.

Fencing and Security: Currently, only the southern half of the airport perimeter is fenced. There is no control of access to the airport — people and wildlife can simply walk around the fence and onto airport property. Community members, fishermen, and wildlife are routinely observed on airport property. Completion of the perimeter fence and installation of electronic gates with code access would help prevent unauthorized access by people and wildlife.

Fuel and Lighting Conditions: The current fueling area is on an asphalt apron with no available lighting for nighttime fueling operations. Spilled fuel is detrimental to the asphalt pavement and the lack of lighting can lead to more difficult and unsafe fueling operations. Construction of a concrete fueling pad and installation of a fuel area light would increase the safety and longevity of the airport fueling facilities.

Parallel Taxiway Dogleg: Due to the space constraints imposed by the river, the west end of the parallel taxiway makes a diagonal “dogleg” connection to the runway end. As a result, the proper separation distances are not maintained for approximately 400 feet of the parallel taxiway.

Pavement Rehabilitation: The parallel taxiway and a portion of the apron were rehabilitated in the summer of 2023. The remaining airport pavements, including the runway and those portions of the apron which were not reconstructed in 2023, had a seal coat applied and a reapplication of pavement markings in the summer of 2024.

Runway End Designation Numbers: The current runway end designator numbers are 8/26. They should be 10/28, to match changes in magnetic north. Projected to be changed along with the seal coat and reapplication of pavement markings in 2024.

NAVAID Review: The city of Orofino installed a consumer-level weather monitoring station with a webcam at the airport in the summer of 2023, but the need for an AWOS has still been identified. Runway End Identifier Lights will also be considered as a possible solution to the inadequacy of nighttime operational needs at the airport.

Runway Safety Area: The west end of the airport, particularly the runway safety area, is characterized by several issues. These include flooding of the river into the safety area during normal spring runoff events, the lack of space to maintain proper separation distances between the runway and parallel taxiway, and a ditch within 150 feet of the end of the runway.

Relocate Airport: One possible solution to the issues identified for the current airport location would be a complete relocation of the airport. This alternative will be investigated further throughout this master plan update to determine if it is a viable option.