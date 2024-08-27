Sections
Local NewsNovember 18, 2024

Orofino boy’s persistence saves mom’s life

Chase Thompson, 9, went to great lengths to contact emergency responders when his mother had a stroke

Anthony Kuipers
Chase Thompson, seen here with a trophy for motorcycle racing, recently saved his mother's life with quick action after she had a stroke at the family's home in Orofino.
Chase Thompson, seen here with a trophy for motorcycle racing, recently saved his mother's life with quick action after she had a stroke at the family's home in Orofino.Courtesy photo
Chase Thompson, seen here with a trophy for motorcycle racing, recently saved his mother's life with quick action after she had a stroke at the family's home in Orofino.
Chase Thompson, seen here with a trophy for motorcycle racing, recently saved his mother's life with quick action after she had a stroke at the family's home in Orofino.Courtesy photo
Codi Thompson
Codi Thompson

A 9-year-old Orofino boy who wants to be a medic when he grows up saved a loved one’s life last week through quick action and persistence.

Chase Thompson, son of Codi and Dean Thompson, was with his mother the morning of Nov. 10 when she fell out of bed and began crying. Codi knew something was wrong so she asked Chase to call 911.

There was one problem. She left her phone at a rest stop the night before.

Chase did everything he could think of. He tried calling 911 through the family’s Alexa device and their iPad. When that didn’t work, he ran over to his neighbors’ homes to ask them for help. After knocking on several doors, no one responded.

“It was just a quick rush,” Chase said. “I was scared.”

So, he ran four blocks to the nearby IGA store and asked the people there to help. They called an ambulance, took Chase back home and stayed with his mom until the paramedics arrived.

“We just about lost her,” Dean said. “He had quite an ordeal to get help to his mama.”

Codi was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and eventually taken by Life Flight to a hospital in Spokane. She was immediately put in the ICU.

Codi had a blood clot in her brain that led to a stroke. Dean told the Lewiston Tribune on Saturday that Codi is now out of the ICU and conscious thanks in no small part to his son.

“I’m probably the proudest father on the face of the earth right now,” he said.

Chase and Codi spoke to each other through Facetime on Friday.

“I just said, ‘Hi, I love you,’ ” Chase said.

With his mom being taken care of, Chase was able to compete in a wrestling tournament Saturday. Dean said his son is an active kid who is a seasonal motocross champion at tracks in Clarkia and Lewiston. The Orofino Elementary student also plays football and baseball.

Chase said he wants to be a medic for Life Flight when he grows up because he wants to help people.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

