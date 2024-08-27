Orofino boy’s persistence saves mom’s life

A 9-year-old Orofino boy who wants to be a medic when he grows up saved a loved one’s life last week through quick action and persistence.

Chase Thompson, son of Codi and Dean Thompson, was with his mother the morning of Nov. 10 when she fell out of bed and began crying. Codi knew something was wrong so she asked Chase to call 911.

There was one problem. She left her phone at a rest stop the night before.

Chase did everything he could think of. He tried calling 911 through the family’s Alexa device and their iPad. When that didn’t work, he ran over to his neighbors’ homes to ask them for help. After knocking on several doors, no one responded.

“It was just a quick rush,” Chase said. “I was scared.”

So, he ran four blocks to the nearby IGA store and asked the people there to help. They called an ambulance, took Chase back home and stayed with his mom until the paramedics arrived.

“We just about lost her,” Dean said. “He had quite an ordeal to get help to his mama.”