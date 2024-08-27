Orofino man dies following crash along U.S. Highway 12

OROFINO — A 67-year-old Orofino man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning along U.S. Highway 12 west of Orofino, according to the Idaho State Police.

The man who died was Stephen Jeffrey Bourn, according to Clearwater County Coroner Dennis Fuller.

Bourn and a 67-year-old woman, also from Orofino, were traveling west on the highway in a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, according to an ISP news release. The pickup drifted across the eastbound lane and drove into a ditch, resulting in a rollover crash. The wreck happened near milepost 39, which is about 5 miles west of the bridge that leads into Orofino.

Both people were taken to a hospital via ground ambulance. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the news release.