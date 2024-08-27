OROFINO -- A 67-year-old Orofino man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning along U.S. Highway 12 west of Orofino, according to the Idaho State Police.

The man and a 67-year-old woman, also from Orofino, were traveling west on the highway in a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, according to an ISP news release. The pickup drifted across the eastbound lane and drove into a ditch, resulting in a rollover crash. The wreck happened near milepost 39, which is about 5 miles west of the bridge that leads into Orofino.

Both people were taken to a hospital via ground ambulance. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the news release.