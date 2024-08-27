Sections
Local NewsDecember 4, 2024

Orofino man dies following single-vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 12 on Wednesday morning

Wreck happened 5 miles west of Orofino

Lewiston Tribune
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police

OROFINO -- A 67-year-old Orofino man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning along U.S. Highway 12 west of Orofino, according to the Idaho State Police.

The man and a 67-year-old woman, also from Orofino, were traveling west on the highway in a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, according to an ISP news release. The pickup drifted across the eastbound lane and drove into a ditch, resulting in a rollover crash. The wreck happened near milepost 39, which is about 5 miles west of the bridge that leads into Orofino.

Both people were taken to a hospital via ground ambulance. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the news release.

The man's next of kin has been notified of his death. His name wasn't provided by ISP.

The highway was partially blocked for about 30 minutes while first responders investigated the scene, according to the news release.

Both occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Clearwater County Ambulance Service, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the incident. The crash remains under investigation.

