Orofino man sustains minor injuries in wreck

According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Robert Fusco was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra and lost control at mile marker 18.5 shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. He was reported to be trapped in the vehicle but managed to free himself before first responders arrived.

Fusco was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, according to the news release.