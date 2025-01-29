Sections
Local News

Orofino man sustains minor injuries in wreck

Lewiston Tribune
An Orofino man sustained minor injuries and was cited for driving under the influence following a single-vehicle accident on Grangemont Road in Clearwater County.

According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Robert Fusco was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra and lost control at mile marker 18.5 shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. He was reported to be trapped in the vehicle but managed to free himself before first responders arrived.

Fusco was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, according to the news release.

