Local NewsMarch 14, 2025

Palouse Audubon Society accepting grant applications for graduate students

The Palouse Audubon Society is now accepting grant applications for graduate students focused on protecting and restoring natural ecosystems of birds.

The local nonprofit announced on its website that two $1,500 grants are available, one for students at Washington State University, and another for University of Idaho students. Applications can be found at palouseaudubon.org.

The organization has served the Palouse region since 1973, covering Latah and Nez Perce counties in Idaho, as well as Asotin and Whitman counties in Washington. The chapter is part of the National Audubon Society, raising awareness for birds, wildlife and habitat needs for animals.

Grant applications are due by March 31 and recipients will be announced during the Palouse Audubon Society program meeting April 16. No restrictions on use is required for the funding.

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-pullman daily News reports

