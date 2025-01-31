Palouse Juice owner competes on newest season of Fox’s ‘The Floor’

Moscow’s “juice lady” is going on national television to compete as a mother-daughter duo in the newest season of “The Floor.”

Palouse Juice owner Benedetta “Toni” Salerno and beauty content creator Brianna Salerno, @Blessedholisticlife, will be starring in the FOX game show. Their episode will premiere Feb. 9 after the Super Bowl.

Hosted by Rob Lowe, “The Floor” places contestants on a massive, interactive LED game floor that represents different trivia categories. Competitors’ knowledge is put to the test during epic quiz duels in their opponent’s category, expanding their territory on the board as the game progresses.

The Salernos received an all-expense paid trip to Ireland during the show’s filming. Toni joked that they got a vacation out of the deal, and were “treated like royalty” during the production.

Toni first learned about the show’s open auditions from her former student who became a casting director. She has been in Latah County for 20 years, and previously taught theater in Florida and acted in California before moving to Idaho.

“This is just the craziest story,” Toni said. “Months ago I said in my morning prayers, ‘I would love to get back to acting, and I would love to travel’ … 10 minutes later, I get a ping on my phone.”

She and her daughter made it through a rigorous five-stage interview with Fox executives. It was a bittersweet moment when Brianna received an invite, but Toni did not. Months later, a last-minute cancellation opened a spot for Toni to join.

“This was just the icing on the cake,” Toni said. “I was in tears, I was so excited.”

Toni said the experience was one of the most “monumental things” she has ever done with her life. She had been on sets before, but had never been involved in such a high level of production.