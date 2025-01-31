Palouse Juice owner competes on newest season of Fox’s ‘The Floor’

Moscow’s “juice lady” is going on national television to compete as a mother-daughter duo in the newest season of “The Floor.”
Palouse Juice owner Benedetta “Toni” Salerno and beauty content creator Brianna Salerno, @Blessedholisticlife, will be starring in the FOX game show. Their episode will premiere Feb. 9 after the Super Bowl.
Hosted by Rob Lowe, “The Floor” places contestants on a massive, interactive LED game floor that represents different trivia categories. Competitors’ knowledge is put to the test during epic quiz duels in their opponent’s category, expanding their territory on the board as the game progresses.
The Salernos received an all-expense paid trip to Ireland during the show’s filming. Toni joked that they got a vacation out of the deal, and were “treated like royalty” during the production.
Toni first learned about the show’s open auditions from her former student who became a casting director. She has been in Latah County for 20 years, and previously taught theater in Florida and acted in California before moving to Idaho.
“This is just the craziest story,” Toni said. “Months ago I said in my morning prayers, ‘I would love to get back to acting, and I would love to travel’ … 10 minutes later, I get a ping on my phone.”
She and her daughter made it through a rigorous five-stage interview with Fox executives. It was a bittersweet moment when Brianna received an invite, but Toni did not. Months later, a last-minute cancellation opened a spot for Toni to join.
“This was just the icing on the cake,” Toni said. “I was in tears, I was so excited.”
Toni said the experience was one of the most “monumental things” she has ever done with her life. She had been on sets before, but had never been involved in such a high level of production.
“I was pampered,” she said. “They took care of every single thing, your hair, your makeup, your diet … everything you need.”
She added it was the first time she had been to Ireland and was able to explore in between filming.
However, this wasn’t the first time Toni has met Lowe. While living in California in the 1990s, he would often Rollerblade in her neighborhood when she walked with her pet iguana.
The two were able to reconnect during the filming, and reminisce about the past.
“I will never forget the look in his eyes,” she said. “His life flashed before him and he remembered the younger version of himself … it was like he was reminded of a time he had forgotten.”
Toni and Brianna competed in the wellness trivia category.
“I think I smashed it,” Toni said. “I had such an amazing mother-daughter experience that was highlighted in the show.”
While she can’t reveal too much about the episode, Toni can talk more about her experience during her watch party at Moscow’s Best Western Plus University Inn. She’s inviting the community to view the show in real time after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.
“Life is too short not to take chances and risks and have fun doing it,” Toni said. “The world is your oyster.”
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.