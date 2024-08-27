Sections
Local NewsNovember 20, 2024

Paradise Creek retirement community to host Moscow ArtWalk on Thursday

Lewiston Tribune

MOSCOW — Paradise Creek of Olympus retirement community will be the host location during Thursday’s Moscow ArtWalk event.

The event is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Thursday.

Paradise Creek, located at 640 N. Eisenhower St., will feature approximately 150 paintings, prints, photos, drawings and more, all of which were created by residents, staff members or their family members. Also, a special exposition by the Palouse Hills Weavers Guild is planned, with demonstrations by members of the guild.

There is no cost to attend.

