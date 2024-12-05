Pearl Harbor remembrance planned Saturday

EVENTS ROUNDUP
The annual Pearl Harbor wreath ceremony near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday will mark 83 years since Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, which prompted the United States to enter into World War II.
The remembrance Saturday will be held on the Lewiston side of the Snake River, north of the Interstate Bridge (Blue Bridge). The laying of the wreath will happen simultaneously with a flyover of World War II aircraft provided by Gary Peters, a 21-gun salute and the sounding of taps by the Marine Corps League.
The event is planned by the Lewis Clark Valley Veterans Council, in conjunction with the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 63, VFW Post 10043, SGT Major Linehan Detachment Marines Corps League, Combat Veterans Association and other veterans groups in the valley.
Other events are planned Saturday in the region:
The LC Valley Lighted Christmas Parade is planned for 4:30 p.m. Saturday along Sixth Street in Clarkston.
The parade will feature floats, marching bands and local participants. Awards will be presented for the best entries in the parade.
The participant lineup starts at 2:30 p.m. and all entries must be in place by 4 p.m.
The Hells Canyon Boat Club Annual Holiday Sale is planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the club’s venue, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Crafts, baked goods and lunch will be sold. There is no cost to enter.
MOSCOW — The 1912 Center in Moscow will be the site of a Winter Market featuring 35 vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lunch will be available for purchase from Wilder and there will be free kids activities.