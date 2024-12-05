Pearl Harbor remembrance planned Saturday

EVENTS ROUNDUP

The annual Pearl Harbor wreath ceremony near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday will mark 83 years since Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, which prompted the United States to enter into World War II.

The remembrance Saturday will be held on the Lewiston side of the Snake River, north of the Interstate Bridge (Blue Bridge). The laying of the wreath will happen simultaneously with a flyover of World War II aircraft provided by Gary Peters, a 21-gun salute and the sounding of taps by the Marine Corps League.

The event is planned by the Lewis Clark Valley Veterans Council, in conjunction with the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 63, VFW Post 10043, SGT Major Linehan Detachment Marines Corps League, Combat Veterans Association and other veterans groups in the valley.

Other events are planned Saturday in the region: