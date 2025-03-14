Pelleberg accused of ‘gross misconduct’

ASOTIN — Asotin County’s former public works director was terminated last month for “egregious violations of professional and ethical standards that constitute gross misconduct.”

According to documents released through a public records request, Russ Pelleberg provided members of the general public with unsupervised access to secured facilities, such as a radio tower on the Lewiston Hill, which resulted in damage to a power meter and a communications outage.

“Such behavior is unacceptable and has significantly compromised the integrity and trust required for your position,” wrote Stacey Harman, who oversees human resources for Asotin County.

In the letter dated Feb. 18, Pelleberg was asked to turn in his key and all confidential county materials by Feb. 25. He was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 29.

In the documents, Pelleberg said the entire incident was blown out of proportion, and his ham radio club was only trying to make necessary repairs to a repeater near Uniontown.

The packet of information provided to the Lewiston Tribune includes an investigative report by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office. To date, no criminal charges have been filed or recommended.

Law enforcement officials were asked to investigate Pelleberg about his access to a communications tower known as “Stout,” on the Lewiston Hill, and allowing modifications to be made to the equipment, according to a letter written by Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman on Jan. 29.

Pelleberg’s termination is reportedly related to his involvement in the Hells Gate Amateur Radio Club. Without permission, club members allegedly made changes at the Stout site to improve transmissions for the ham radio enthusiasts, and Pelleberg had provided the key to get inside.

The ham radio club’s repeater is located at 2616 Stout Road, which is south of Uniontown. Various radio towers are in the vicinity, and Clearwater Power Co. provides the electricity.

In the 66-page report, officials said two radio repeater sites are used by Asotin County agencies at the Stout Ranch in Whitman County. As of June, a small metal building that housed equipment was in a state of general disrepair.

During a visit to the site this winter, a Clearwater Power Co. meter man said he discovered a freshly dug ditch between the meter pole and the building. New conduit and wire had been installed, and the meter display was blank.

“They took it upon themselves and illegally cut out our meter seal, pulled the meter, and removed a conductor that was part of the meter circuit, allowing them to have free power,” the employee wrote. “They also installed a new electrical circuit that requires a permit and an inspection before we are allowed to energize this account.”

For two days, the account was not metered, according to the documents.