Pelleberg accused of ‘gross misconduct’

ASOTIN — Asotin County’s former public works director was terminated last month for “egregious violations of professional and ethical standards that constitute gross misconduct.”
According to documents released through a public records request, Russ Pelleberg provided members of the general public with unsupervised access to secured facilities, such as a radio tower on the Lewiston Hill, which resulted in damage to a power meter and a communications outage.
“Such behavior is unacceptable and has significantly compromised the integrity and trust required for your position,” wrote Stacey Harman, who oversees human resources for Asotin County.
In the letter dated Feb. 18, Pelleberg was asked to turn in his key and all confidential county materials by Feb. 25. He was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 29.
In the documents, Pelleberg said the entire incident was blown out of proportion, and his ham radio club was only trying to make necessary repairs to a repeater near Uniontown.
The packet of information provided to the Lewiston Tribune includes an investigative report by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office. To date, no criminal charges have been filed or recommended.
Law enforcement officials were asked to investigate Pelleberg about his access to a communications tower known as “Stout,” on the Lewiston Hill, and allowing modifications to be made to the equipment, according to a letter written by Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman on Jan. 29.
Pelleberg’s termination is reportedly related to his involvement in the Hells Gate Amateur Radio Club. Without permission, club members allegedly made changes at the Stout site to improve transmissions for the ham radio enthusiasts, and Pelleberg had provided the key to get inside.
The ham radio club’s repeater is located at 2616 Stout Road, which is south of Uniontown. Various radio towers are in the vicinity, and Clearwater Power Co. provides the electricity.
In the 66-page report, officials said two radio repeater sites are used by Asotin County agencies at the Stout Ranch in Whitman County. As of June, a small metal building that housed equipment was in a state of general disrepair.
During a visit to the site this winter, a Clearwater Power Co. meter man said he discovered a freshly dug ditch between the meter pole and the building. New conduit and wire had been installed, and the meter display was blank.
“They took it upon themselves and illegally cut out our meter seal, pulled the meter, and removed a conductor that was part of the meter circuit, allowing them to have free power,” the employee wrote. “They also installed a new electrical circuit that requires a permit and an inspection before we are allowed to energize this account.”
For two days, the account was not metered, according to the documents.
A Whitman County deputy began investigating the alleged theft of power Jan. 27, and reported the system had been tampered with, and someone had bypassed the meter. The loss in revenue was insignificant, according to the report.
At that point, several calls were made to Public Works Director Pelleberg, but they were not returned, police said.
Pelleberg eventually emailed the deputy, saying two members of his radio club went to the site and made upgrades to the repeater shack.
According to Pelleberg, he had previously discussed the issue with the Asotin County commissioners, and they all indicated they would be in favor of allowing the club to co-host a repeater at Stout Ranch.
Pelleberg reportedly told law enforcement he had prepared a resolution, which stalled because of a typo on the contract and timing issues. Instead of voting on the resolution, the county placed Pelleberg on leave, according to his statements to police.
“It appears they jumped the gun on what was going on once the sheriff’s department got involved,” Pelleberg wrote to the deputy. “I have never in my career seen anything so taken out of context and blown out of proportion as this.”
Pelleberg said he’s been a licensed amateur radio “extra,” the highest class obtainable, for more than 40 years, and has worked for government agencies for 35 years.
“At this time, I have to state that there was ZERO harm done to Asotin County,” Pelleberg said in his email. “This work took place on a Saturday morning when there was absolutely no repeater traffic from the county staff. There were no weather events, and no call outs that would necessitate any need for communication over the repeater system. If anything, the county has benefited from the local amateur radio club by making the needed upgrades at no cost to the county.”
In his statement, Pelleberg apologized on behalf of the club for not getting the contract signed first, and reiterated there were no ill intentions, and no need for alarm.
However, public works employees said the two radios were down Jan. 27, and officials were having a difficult time reaching the public works director, according to the documents. Clarkston School District uses the same repeater, and was also without communication during that period of time.
Following the investigation, the Asotin County Board of Commissioners conducted an executive session and then terminated Pelleberg in open session. Handing over a master key to someone who didn’t work for the county was a major concern. Tampering with the repeater without permission or a permit also weighed into the decision.
Asotin County recently authorized advertising for a new public works director who can also serve as the county engineer.
The public works director oversees the regional landfill, county road department, and stormwater system.
