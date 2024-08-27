Sections
Local NewsFebruary 13, 2025

Person found dead in vehicle in rural Lewis County

Investigation stillunderway into death over the weekend in remote part of McCormack Ridge Road

Lewiston Tribune
One person was found dead this past weekend in rural Lewis County on a remote section of McCormack Ridge Road.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release this week that a “stranded motorist with one passenger” were found Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called about a vehicle found off the roadway just before 2 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with two occupants. The passenger was deceased, and the driver was found unconscious and unresponsive, according to the news release.

The driver was treated by local EMS and taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston before being transferred to a larger trauma center.

The initial investigation suggests the cause of death for the deceased passenger, and the critical condition of the driver, may be related to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the news release. The vehicle was found with a significant amount of snow piled up under and around it, which potentially causing the fumes to enter the vehicle’s cabin.

The identity of the individuals involved is being withheld pending further investigation by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.

Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis said Wednesday that no additional details were yet available. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

