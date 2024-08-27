Person found dead in vehicle in rural Lewis County

One person was found dead this past weekend in rural Lewis County on a remote section of McCormack Ridge Road.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release this week that a “stranded motorist with one passenger” were found Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called about a vehicle found off the roadway just before 2 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with two occupants. The passenger was deceased, and the driver was found unconscious and unresponsive, according to the news release.