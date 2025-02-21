Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 21, 2025

Pickup strikes three poles and a vehicle on G Street

Two people taken to hospital after crash Thursday morning

Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Police Department and city workers, as well as personnel from Avista Utilities, respond to the scene of a crash in which a pickup truck knocked over two telephone poles and a power pole, as well as hitting a parked car at the corner of G Street and 19th Street on Thursday morning in Lewiston. A driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. The section of road is likely to be closed down all day, according to Lewiston police on scene. Surrounding businesses and homes did not lose power as a result of the crash.
Lewiston Police Department and city workers, as well as personnel from Avista Utilities, respond to the scene of a crash in which a pickup truck knocked over two telephone poles and a power pole, as well as hitting a parked car at the corner of G Street and 19th Street on Thursday morning in Lewiston. A driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. The section of road is likely to be closed down all day, according to Lewiston police on scene. Surrounding businesses and homes did not lose power as a result of the crash.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after their pickup truck crashed through two telephone poles, a power pole and another vehicle along G Street in downtown Lewiston.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

All three poles the pickup struck were knocked over. The vehicle it hit was parked and unoccupied.

The section of G Street, near URM Cash & Carry, was expected to be closed throughout Thursday while police and utility workers were on the scene, according to first responders.

Despite the power pole being hit, surrounding businesses and homes didn’t lose power as a result of the crash.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 21
Plans in works to reduce heavy truck traffic in downtown Pul...
Local NewsFeb. 21
Little’s office taking input on school choice bill
Local NewsFeb. 21
Regional newspapers see some changes
Local NewsFeb. 21
New measure takes aim at billing in governor’s office
Related
Planning organization seeks public comments on transportation
Local NewsFeb. 21
Planning organization seeks public comments on transportation
PRH staff, WSU alum participate in colon cancer screening research
Local NewsFeb. 21
PRH staff, WSU alum participate in colon cancer screening research
Two people taken to hospital after crashing into three poles, one vehicle along G Street in Lewiston
Local NewsFeb. 20
Two people taken to hospital after crashing into three poles, one vehicle along G Street in Lewiston
A doggone good story
Local NewsFeb. 20
A doggone good story
Colfax FFA team to vie for national title
Local NewsFeb. 20
Colfax FFA team to vie for national title
Medicaid bill moves to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 20
Medicaid bill moves to Senate
Moscow mayor says he won’t run for reelection
Local NewsFeb. 20
Moscow mayor says he won’t run for reelection
Court date moved for man charged with murder
Local NewsFeb. 20
Court date moved for man charged with murder
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy