Pickup strikes three poles and a vehicle on G Street

A driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after their pickup truck crashed through two telephone poles, a power pole and another vehicle along G Street in downtown Lewiston.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.
All three poles the pickup struck were knocked over. The vehicle it hit was parked and unoccupied.
The section of G Street, near URM Cash & Carry, was expected to be closed throughout Thursday while police and utility workers were on the scene, according to first responders.
Despite the power pole being hit, surrounding businesses and homes didn’t lose power as a result of the crash.