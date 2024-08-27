Sections
Local News
January 25, 2025

Plane makes emergency landing in Asotin County field

No one injured in incident at Cloverland; pilot was able to fix plane and take off again

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

CLOVERLAND — A private plane made an emergency landing in Asotin County and was quickly repaired Friday morning.

Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman responded Friday morning near the unincorporated town of Cloverland after a plane landed in a field. Renzelman said the motor stopped and the pilot had to put the plane down.

“There was no wreck, no damage and no field damage,” Renzelman said.

The plane landed in a field that had been plowed, but because of the frozen weather the surface was hard.

The pilot did an inspection of the aircraft to locate the problem. Investigators arrived to take photos and document the incident for the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot was able to get the plane working again and took off.

Life Flight personnel saw the plane land and responded to the scene to make sure there were no injuries. Once it was confirmed there were no injuries, Life Flight personnel left the scene.

“It could’ve been a lot worse, just glad it wasn’t anything worse than it was,” Renzelman said.

