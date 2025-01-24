Plane makes emergency landing in Asotin County field

The plane landed in a field that had been plowed, but because of the frozen weather the surface was hard.

The pilot did an inspection of the aircraft to locate the problem. Investigators arrived to take photos and document the incident for the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot was able to get the plane working again and took off.

Life Flight personnel saw the plane land and responded to the scene to make sure there were no injuries. Once it was confirmed there were no injuries, Life Flight personnel left the scene.

“It could’ve been a lot worse, just glad it wasn’t anything worse than it was,” Renzelman said.