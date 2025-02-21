Planning organization seeks public comments on transportation

The Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization is working on a long-range transportation plan to help improve roads, transit and pedestrian networks in the region.
Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn is encouraging the public to help shape the future by ranking the priorities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Online comments will be accepted through Feb. 28. More information and a link to comment can be found at lewisclarkmpo.org.
Shinn said public participation is vital when the organization seeks state and federal funding for transportation projects.