Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 14, 2024

Police arrest alleged High Beast burglar

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily news reports
story image illustation

A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a Clarkston business and stealing cash and Kratom.

Jonathan K. Ruscoe is in the Asotin County Jail facing burglary and theft charges after allegedly throwing a river rock through a glass door at High Beast on Bridge Street, and stealing several stacks of cash, a Kratom energy drink, Kratom extract capsules and a Kratom powder supplement.

According to court documents, the loss of merchandise is valued at $52; the cash, which was recovered, amounted to $293; and the door damage is estimated at $450.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Ruscoe’s bond was set at $10,000 Wednesday morning in Asotin County Superior Court. He will be arraigned Monday.

Ruscoe told Clarkston officers he was in town from New York, and needed some money so he could “continue on,” according to court documents. He reportedly admitted to throwing the rock through the door of High Beast, which is a vape and glass shop.

Surveillance video indicates the burglar was inside the business for about five minutes. After responding to the burglary alarm, police located Ruscoe on the 1200 block of Bridge Street. He matched the description of the man seen on the video, according to the probable-cause affidavit, and was taken into custody.

Related
Local NewsNov. 14
Public invited to look at Pullman’s new downtown
Local NewsNov. 14
Correction
Local NewsNov. 14
Clarkston FFA will have Stock the Trailer event
Local NewsNov. 14
WSU dairy is getting a makeover
Related
Engineer details downtown water plan
Local NewsNov. 14
Engineer details downtown water plan
Lighting up the dark night: Hundreds gather on the 2-year anniversary of Moscow murders
Local NewsNov. 14
Lighting up the dark night: Hundreds gather on the 2-year anniversary of Moscow murders
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams
Local NewsNov. 14
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams
Asotin County coroner knows what the job takes
Local NewsNov. 14
Asotin County coroner knows what the job takes
Washington sees more cases of pertussis
Local NewsNov. 14
Washington sees more cases of pertussis
Emotional testimony given in Idaho abortion trial
Local NewsNov. 14
Emotional testimony given in Idaho abortion trial
Idaho County man arrested following Highway 12 pursuit
Local NewsNov. 14
Idaho County man arrested following Highway 12 pursuit
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams
Local NewsNov. 13
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy