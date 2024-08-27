Police arrest alleged High Beast burglar

Ruscoe’s bond was set at $10,000 Wednesday morning in Asotin County Superior Court. He will be arraigned Monday.

Ruscoe told Clarkston officers he was in town from New York, and needed some money so he could “continue on,” according to court documents. He reportedly admitted to throwing the rock through the door of High Beast, which is a vape and glass shop.

Surveillance video indicates the burglar was inside the business for about five minutes. After responding to the burglary alarm, police located Ruscoe on the 1200 block of Bridge Street. He matched the description of the man seen on the video, according to the probable-cause affidavit, and was taken into custody.