Police arrest alleged High Beast burglar

A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a Clarkston business and stealing cash and Kratom.
Jonathan K. Ruscoe is in the Asotin County Jail facing burglary and theft charges after allegedly throwing a river rock through a glass door at High Beast on Bridge Street, and stealing several stacks of cash, a Kratom energy drink, Kratom extract capsules and a Kratom powder supplement.
According to court documents, the loss of merchandise is valued at $52; the cash, which was recovered, amounted to $293; and the door damage is estimated at $450.
Ruscoe’s bond was set at $10,000 Wednesday morning in Asotin County Superior Court. He will be arraigned Monday.
Ruscoe told Clarkston officers he was in town from New York, and needed some money so he could “continue on,” according to court documents. He reportedly admitted to throwing the rock through the door of High Beast, which is a vape and glass shop.
Surveillance video indicates the burglar was inside the business for about five minutes. After responding to the burglary alarm, police located Ruscoe on the 1200 block of Bridge Street. He matched the description of the man seen on the video, according to the probable-cause affidavit, and was taken into custody.