Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 9, 2025

Police arrest suspect in Spaulding Street slashing spree

Benjamin Rinehart charged with second-degree malicious mischief

Emily Pearce
Pullman Police Department logo
Pullman Police Department logoPullman

PULLMAN — Pullman Police have arrested the Spaulding Street tire slashing suspect after weeks-long investigation.

Benjamin Rinehart, 45, was arrested by officers Tuesday morning when a witness allegedly caught him on video during another round of tire slashings in the area.

He was charged with second-degree malicious mischief during an initial appearance Wednesday in Whitman County Superior Court afternoon. Superior Court Judge Gary Libey said the felony crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Multiple reports of tires being slashed have been made on Spaulding since December. Court documents show several rashes of tire slashings have affected at least a dozen vehicles and amounted to nearly $1,000 in damages.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A Spaulding resident had her tires punctured Monday night, and she set up a video surveillance system to monitor her vehicle. Court documents indicate the woman supposedly saw Rinehart puncture her car’s tires a second time early Tuesday morning.

The video was provided to officers, which shows a man bending down to make a “stabbing motion” at the rear tire of the vehicle, according to court documents. Police identified Rinehart, also a Spaulding Street resident, who matched the man’s clothes and physique portrayed in the video.

While being arrested, court documents said Rinehart agreed with police that he was the individual in the image. He denied slashing any tires, and said he was outside around that time to take out the garbage.

Libey noted in court Rinehart has no previous criminal history. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bail or $10,000 surety at the Whitman County Jail. He will appear in court to be arraigned Jan. 17.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 9
Two fires point to issues with old homes
Local NewsJan. 9
Feds float new rule for griz protection
Local NewsJan. 9
Skaug wants to make it harder to pass initiatives
Local NewsJan. 9
Local business hopes to help one lucky guy find love
Related
Moscow people’s march and rally scheduled for Jan. 18
Local NewsJan. 9
Moscow people’s march and rally scheduled for Jan. 18
Man held on $100,000 for vehicle chase
Local NewsJan. 9
Man held on $100,000 for vehicle chase
Old Asotin County murder-for-hire case defendant granted clemency
Local NewsJan. 9
Old Asotin County murder-for-hire case defendant granted clemency
UI women’s center holds celebration before closure
Local NewsJan. 9
UI women’s center holds celebration before closure
Pullman water main break results in outages, closures
Local NewsJan. 9
Pullman water main break results in outages, closures
The worrisome adventuresof a chicken named Houdini
Local NewsJan. 9
The worrisome adventuresof a chicken named Houdini
Wildfires burn out of control across Los Angeles area and kill 2 as thousands flee homes
Local NewsJan. 8
Wildfires burn out of control across Los Angeles area and kill 2 as thousands flee homes
Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
Local NewsJan. 8
Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy