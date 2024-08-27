Sections
Local NewsJanuary 20, 2025

Police arrest WSU student for Monday morning stabbing on campus

Martinez allegedly stabbed an unnamed 20-year-old male

The Lewiston Tribune
Washington State University Police logo
Washington State University Police logo

Washington State University Police arrested a 20-year-old WSU student for allegedly stabbing a male early Monday morning in a campus dormitory.

Tatiana Martinez was booked into Whitman County Jail for suspicion of second-degree assault, according to a statement from WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins.

Martinez allegedly stabbed an unnamed 20-year-old male in the arm in Orton Hall on Olympia Avenue.

The male, from Shoreline, Wash., was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital where he refused treatment and was released.

WSU Police found the alleged victim with a knife wound when they responded to a report of a stabbing at 1:18 a.m. They located Martinez in Orton Hall and recovered the alleged weapon at the scene. WSU Police was assisted by Pullman Police in the investigation.

