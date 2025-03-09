Police: Lewiston woman caused two crashes before fleeing

A 62-year-old Lewiston woman allegedly caused two car crashes Saturday evening on Thain Road before attempting to flee the scene.
Lewiston police arrested Kim Woods after she fled and crashed her car into the curb on the 100 block of Thain Road, according to an LPD news release.
Police were first called to the scene of a crash on 300 Thain Road just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday and saw Woods’ vehicle driving northbound in the oncoming lane of travel away from the crash. The vehicle had significant front-end damage and left a trail of smoke and sparks, the news release said.
When police tried to stop the vehicle, Woods' car crashed into the curb. Woods seemed to press the accelerator to the floor as the vehicle was stuck against the curb, resulting in a cloud of smoke from the spinning tire.
Police determined that Woods had crashed into two separate vehicles on the 300 and 200 blocks of Thain Road and fled both scenes.
Only minor injuries were reported to officers. Woods was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and cited for leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, inattentive driving and transportation of an open container.