Police: Lewiston woman caused two crashes before fleeing

A 62-year-old Lewiston woman allegedly caused two car crashes Saturday evening on Thain Road before attempting to flee the scene.

Lewiston police arrested Kim Woods after she fled and crashed her car into the curb on the 100 block of Thain Road, according to an LPD news release.

Police were first called to the scene of a crash on 300 Thain Road just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday and saw Woods’ vehicle driving northbound in the oncoming lane of travel away from the crash. The vehicle had significant front-end damage and left a trail of smoke and sparks, the news release said.